Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.

After Correa went 3-for-4 with the game-winning home run in the Astros’ 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday night, Verlander shared a message on behalf of Correa on social media.

It came in the form of a tweet with no words, just a GIF imploring Houston to “pay dat man his money.”

This winter, Correa will be part of a loaded class of free agent shortstops, alongside Trevor Story, Corey Seager and others. He is going to get paid handsomely by some team, even if it isn’t the Astros.

Verlander clearly wants Houston to do whatever it takes to retain the 27-year-old and former No. 1 overall pick, and we can’t blame him. All Correa has done is produce since he came up to the big leagues in 2015, in both the regular season and postseason.

This afternoon, he’ll try to help the Astros take a 2-0 series lead and move one step close to a third World Series appearance in five seasons.