Look: Kacie, Eric Hosmer Announce Major Personal News

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals and girlfriend Kacie McDonnell celebrate after the Royals 4-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the 2015 MLB American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 23, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fox News' Kacie McDonnell Hosmer and her husband, Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer, are officially first-time parents.

The couple welcomed their son, Jack, to the world on Sunday, they shared in an Instagram post earlier today.

"Jack Francis Hosmer. September 11, 2022. He is our greatest accomplishment in this life," Kacie wrote in the caption.

Kacie and Eric, who had been dating for several years, officially tied the knot last New Year's Eve. Back in April, they announced they were expecting a child.

Now that their son is officially here, we'd like to congratulate the Hosmers and wish little Jack all the best as he starts his life.

Enjoy every moment.