Look: Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Celebrate Anniversary

Just two days ago, the Houston Astros lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games.

A notable member of the team didn’t get the chance to pitch in the series – or the entire season for that matter. Star pitcher Justin Verlander underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 season as a result.

While he wasn’t able to take part in the World Series this year, life isn’t too bad for Verlander. A few days after watching his team lose, the ace was in a celebratory mood with his wife, Kate Upton.

The pair is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today. Upton took to Twitter earlier this afternoon for a message for her husband.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life! Thank you for being the most incredible father, husband and best friend. 4 years down, forever to go! I love you,” Upton said.

The sports world will be sending their best wishes to the couple on their anniversary.

We look forward to seeing Verlander back on the mound in no time – if he decides to play, that is.