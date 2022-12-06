Look: Kate Upton Video Goes Viral After Husband's Signing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are heading to New York City.

Verlander, the 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner, signed a two-year, $86.67 million deal with the New York Mets on Monday, complete with a vesting option for 2025.

For the first time in his career, Verlander will pitch in the National League. He should have no problem adjusting, and it looks like his wife will fit in fine as well.

Yesterday afternoon, a video of Upton during the 2022 World Series went viral on Twitter after news of her husband's signing broke. In the clip, she's flipping the double bird to a rowdy Phillies fan.

She's ready for the NL East. If Upton can handle herself as an opposing fan in New York City in the ALCS and Philadelphia in the World Series, she'll be fine wherever she goes.

Mets fans will welcome her with open arms, and they're also excited to have Verlander and Max Scherzer leading their starting rotation in 2023.