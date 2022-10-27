Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees.

The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.

An added bonus: the jacket has a retro design as well.

A trip to the World Series is becoming a yearly occurrence for Verlander and Upton. In his six seasons in Houston, the Astros have won the AL pennant four times.

However, Houston hasn't taken home the ultimate prize since 2017. The Astros fell to the Washington Nationals in 2019 and Atlanta Braves in 2021.

Will the Philadelphia Phillies make it 3-for-3 for red-hot NL East teams against the boys from H-Town? We'll find out starting tomorrow night.