Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 28: Members of the Mid-Atlantic Team from New York celebrate after defeating the Asia-Pacific team from South Korea 2-1 to win the Little League World Series Championship Game at Lamade Stadium on August 28, 2016 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic.

The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.

Unfortunately, that didn't go well for one young fan.

Orioles shortstop Richie Martin joined kids in sliding down the incline in their makeshift cardboard sleds. On the way down, he unintentionally wiped out a young fan in his path.

Baltimore promoted Martin just in time to partake in Sunday's Little League Classic. The 27-year-old stole 18 bases in Triple-A before his recent call-up, but he would have gotten in trouble for taking out an opponent's legs on a slide the way he did here.

Martin didn't execute the slide as well as Adley Rutschman, who had expert guidance. Someone pleaded with the phenom rookie catcher not to get hurt, and he was wisely advised not to go head-first.

The Orioles appear to be having fun at Williamsport, but they're playing much more meaningful baseball than most fans would have expected. At 62-58, they remain in the playoff hunt despite trading Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez.

They'll look to wipe out the conversely disappointing Red Sox in Sunday night's game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.