Look: Manny Ramirez Reveals His Favorite Player In Baseball
There are plenty of exciting players in Major League Baseball today, but one stands out above the rest to Manny Ramirez.
Not surprisingly, Manny is partial to a pure-hitting right-handed outfielder with power. In a video shared on Twitter by MLB insider Hector Gomez, Ramirez says his favorite player is Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.
"I love how he [Trout] does it," Ramirez said in Spanish in the clip.
Trout has been a superstar since he made his MLB debut in 2012. He was the unquestioned best player in the sport for a long time.
There are a couple of other guys who might be able to claim that title now, but Trout remains among the elite. After an injury-riddled 2021, he bounced back in 2022, slashing .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.
If Trout didn't miss some time during the summer with a back issue, he might have pushed for 50-plus homers. Now, if only the Angels could figure out how to get a team that includes Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the postseason.