Look: Manny Ramirez Reveals His Favorite Player In Baseball

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 20: Former left fielder Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox reacts with former designated hitter David Ortiz after being presented with his Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque during a pre-game ceremony before a game against the Detroit Tigers on June 20, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

There are plenty of exciting players in Major League Baseball today, but one stands out above the rest to Manny Ramirez.

Not surprisingly, Manny is partial to a pure-hitting right-handed outfielder with power. In a video shared on Twitter by MLB insider Hector Gomez, Ramirez says his favorite player is Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

"I love how he [Trout] does it," Ramirez said in Spanish in the clip.

Trout has been a superstar since he made his MLB debut in 2012. He was the unquestioned best player in the sport for a long time.

There are a couple of other guys who might be able to claim that title now, but Trout remains among the elite. After an injury-riddled 2021, he bounced back in 2022, slashing .283/.369/.630 with 40 home runs and 80 RBI in 119 games.

If Trout didn't miss some time during the summer with a back issue, he might have pushed for 50-plus homers. Now, if only the Angels could figure out how to get a team that includes Trout and Shohei Ohtani into the postseason.