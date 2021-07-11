Look: Marlins Player Pays Tribute To Ronald Acuña Jr. After Injury

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was brutally lost for the season last night when he tore his right ACL chasing down a fly ball.

Even though we won’t see Ronald Acuña Jr.’s tremendous talents and infectious energy on the field the rest of 2021, his trademark yellow batting gloves live on. Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm is wearing his own pair of bright yellow gloves this afternoon as a tribute to the injured outfielder.

Take a look.

Jazz Chisholm is wearing yellow batting gloves as a tribute to Ronald Acuña Jr. today 🙏@ronaldacunajr24 | @j_chisholm3 pic.twitter.com/w8PaTWHoQF — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 11, 2021

This is a tremendous gesture, even more so when you consider the bad blood between the Acuña Jr. and the Marlins.

At the time of the injury, Acuña Jr. was batting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBI for the Braves, who have struggled this season despite winning the last three NL East titles.

“He was in great spirits,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said today regarding the 23-year-old’s outlook. “He had a lot of rehab and procedural questions; (our talk) was better than I anticipated quite honestly. There’s a lot of unknowns for someone who has never been through something like that.”

Atlanta has recalled infielder/outfielder Johan Camargo to take Acuña Jr.’s place on the active roster.