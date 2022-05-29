Look: Marlins Player's Stolen Base Attempt Is Going Viral

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins utility man Willians Astudillo stole the first base of his MLB career on Saturday night, and he did it in style.

Astudillo's theft of second base against the Atlanta Braves in the Marlins' 4-1 win came in his second game with Miami and 169th as a big leaguer. At 5-foot-9 and a (listed) 225 pounds, Astudillo is not known for being fleet of foot.

We'll say this though. The man known as "La Tortuga"--the turtle--may not be fast, but he's got a pretty smooth slide into second base.

Check it out:

Astudillo, who played in 167 games for the Minnesota Twins from 2018-21, started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored and that stolen base on Saturday.

That's the type of performance that will earn you more playing time, and sure enough, the versatile Venezuelan is starting again this afternoon, batting eighth and playing third base.