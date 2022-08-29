Look: Max Scherzer, Wife Announce Big Personal News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is hoping to add a World Series ring in 2022. He already knows he will be adding another baby in 2023.

Scherzer and his wife Erica announced that they are awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl, scheduled for February 2023. The Scherzers already have two daughters and a son.

"Our traveling circus is about to get a little crazier! Baby girl Scherzer joins us February 2023," Erica Scherzer tweeted.

The Scherzers have been married since November 2013. We'd like to wish them all the best as they prepare to welcome another beautiful baby to the world.

In the meantime, Max will continue to do what he does best: pitch. In his first year of a two-year contract with the New York Mets, Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 19 starts.

The Mets (82-47) are currently leading the NL East by three games.