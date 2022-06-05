Look: Max Scherzer's Wife Reveals How Their Dog Is Doing

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Cy Young winning pitcher Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals sits with his wife Erica May-Scherzer during the first half of the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat game at Capital One Arena on November 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is still sidelined with an oblique injury, but the New York Mets pitcher gave fans a scare with a reported dog bite injury earlier this week.

Thankfully, the injury was not serious at all. In fact, Max took to Twitter to shoot down any rampant speculation.

The Cy Young-winning pitcher explained that his dog, Rafi, hurt her leg on a run. When Max went to comfort her, he got bitten.

Fans have since been wondering how the dog is doing.

Max's wife, Erica, shared an update on social media.

"Rafi is doing well and getting extra cuddles. Thx to everyone for the well wishes and concern. Also, @HumaneRescue & @sthubertsanimal need homes for 30lb+ dogs right now. If you’re able, bring a new family member home and we’ll cover the adoption fee," she wrote.

Get well soon, Rafi!

(And Max.)