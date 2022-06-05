Look: Max Scherzer's Wife Reveals How Their Dog Is Doing
Max Scherzer is still sidelined with an oblique injury, but the New York Mets pitcher gave fans a scare with a reported dog bite injury earlier this week.
Thankfully, the injury was not serious at all. In fact, Max took to Twitter to shoot down any rampant speculation.
The Cy Young-winning pitcher explained that his dog, Rafi, hurt her leg on a run. When Max went to comfort her, he got bitten.
Fans have since been wondering how the dog is doing.
Max's wife, Erica, shared an update on social media.
"Rafi is doing well and getting extra cuddles. Thx to everyone for the well wishes and concern. Also, @HumaneRescue & @sthubertsanimal need homes for 30lb+ dogs right now. If you’re able, bring a new family member home and we’ll cover the adoption fee," she wrote.
Get well soon, Rafi!
(And Max.)