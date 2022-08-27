Look: Meet The MLB Fan Everyone's Hating On This Week

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

MLB fan Zack Hample has taken a lot of heat from the baseball community this week. This is because of a recent vlog he posted about his experience at Coors Field.

Hample, 44, is known for collecting thousands of baseballs from MLB stadiums. He became very popular in 2015 when he caught Alex Rodriguez's 3,000th career hit.

At this point, MLB fans and employees know who Hample is. With that said, the security team for Coors Field wasn't allowing him to enter other sections to try to catch a home run. This led to an argument that was caught on camera.

“Come on, don’t be that strict," Hample said. “That’s ridiculous. Telling me I can’t move 10 feet for a home run is ridiculous. Stop enforcing BS rules that you make up on the spot. It’s a home run ball, people can try to catch a home run.”

Hample's vlog caused quite the stir on Twitter. He tweeted, "Oh, I'm sorry, I thought baseball games were supposed to be FUN."

Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman called out Hample after he made a questionable remark.

"It’s truly comical how much of a loser you are," Stroman said. "Grown ass man taking baseballs away from the youth and making videos complaining about security doing their jobs. You’re the definition of a clown."

Stroman clearly isn't the only person who feels that way. A lot of the replies to Hample's initial tweet were harsh.

Some people believe he prevents children from potentially snagging a souvenir they'll remember for a lifetime.

Hample responded to the criticism on Saturday. He tried to shut down the narrative floating around that he's the "most hated fan."

Even though Hample is having a rough weekend, he remains a very polarizing figure in the baseball world.

As of now, Hample has over 128,000 followers on Instagram.

Hample had a documentary made about his baseball journey, Zack Hample vs. The World. It was first screened at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Whether you love him or hate him, Hample is trending on social media this week. That fact cannot be dismissed.