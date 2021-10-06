Look: Meet The Wife Of Yankees Pitcher Gerrit Cole

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card game.

The best rivalry in baseball took center stage in a win-or-go-home matchup between two of the most successful franchises in sports. It all set up for an incredible contest with star pitcher Gerrit Cole facing off against Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

Unfortunately for Cole, things didn’t work out too well. He mustered just two innings of work before Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled his ace in the third inning.

Cole gave up three runs before exiting the contest. While it wasn’t his night on Tuesday, the Yankees pitcher has had a very solid stint with the Yankees so far.

He earned an All-Star nod this season before struggling towards the end of the season. When Cole inked a new deal with the Yankees, his wife, Amy Crawford, couldn’t have been happier for him.

“G’s childhood dream, realized. New York, here we come!” she said in a post on Instagram showing Cole’s first time in a Yankees uniform.

Cole and Crawford reportedly met at UCLA, where Amy was a softball player and Cole starred for the baseball team.

Amy is also the sister of San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford.