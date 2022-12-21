Look: Mets Spending Over The Past 3 Years Is Insane

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

When Steve Cohen became the owner of the Mets in late 2020, he made a promise to the fan base that he'd do whatever he can to bring a World Series to Queens. Clearly, he's trying to keep his promise.

In March of 2021, the Mets signed All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a 10-year, $341 million extension. After that season came to an end, Cohen bolstered the starting rotation by signing Max Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract.

Cohen decided to go on a shopping spree in his second full offseason with the Mets, signing Carlos Correa, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander to lucrative contracts.

So just how aggressive have the Mets been under Cohen? Over the past three offseasons, no team has spent more money.

The Mets have spent $1.6 billion on free agents and contract extensions.

With all this spending comes expectations. The Mets will enter the 2023 season with a "championship or bust" mindset.

Time will tell if all these signings pay off for Cohen and the Mets.