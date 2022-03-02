Look: Mike Trout Breaks Silence On The MLB Lockout

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who has arguably been the face of baseball the last several years, has now officially weighed in on the lockout.

When MLB owners and the players’ association could not come to an agreement by yesterday’s league-imposed deadline, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the 2022 season had been canceled. There is no set timetable for the two sides to resume negotiations.

Trout released a statement on social media today, urging players to stick together and rebuking Manfred and the league.

“I want to play, I love our game, but I know we need to get this CBA right,” Trout wrote. “Instead of bargaining in good faith — MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal — commissioner Rob [Manfred] canceled games.

“Players stand together. For our game, for our fans and for every player who comes after us. We owe it to the next generation.”

Regarding The MLB Lockout: pic.twitter.com/QQUC1pWr5F — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 2, 2022

According to reports, a wide gulf exists between what players are looking for and what owners are willing to give in regards to the Competitive Balance Tax and pre-arbitration bonus pools, among issues.

MLB went on the offensive yesterday, using media mouthpieces to attempt to place blame on the players’ side for failing to agree to a deal before the deadline. Thus far, the union is holding strong.

As a result, it’s tough to see the lockout coming to an end anytime soon.