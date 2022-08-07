Look: Minor League Baseball Dance Contest Video Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view of the Brooklyn Cyclones scoreboard during Game 1 of the 2016 World Baseball Classic Qualifier at MCU Park on Thursday, September 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images) Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night at Maimonides Park on Saturday.

Among the features of the evening was an Elaine Dance Contest, featuring numerous fans dressed up as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' iconic character from the legendary sitcom.

The various Elaines did their best to imitate Louis-Dreyfus' dance "skills" from the episode "The Little Kicks."

Not bad. The outfits and moves seem to be on point.

In the actual game, the Cyclones handled their business as well as the Elaines did, beating the Winston-Salem Dash 3-1.

The win was the third in a row for the New York Mets' Short-Season affiliate, and moved the Cyclones to 51-50 on the year.