Look: Minor League Baseball Dance Contest Video Going Viral
The Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night at Maimonides Park on Saturday.
Among the features of the evening was an Elaine Dance Contest, featuring numerous fans dressed up as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' iconic character from the legendary sitcom.
The various Elaines did their best to imitate Louis-Dreyfus' dance "skills" from the episode "The Little Kicks."
Not bad. The outfits and moves seem to be on point.
In the actual game, the Cyclones handled their business as well as the Elaines did, beating the Winston-Salem Dash 3-1.
The win was the third in a row for the New York Mets' Short-Season affiliate, and moved the Cyclones to 51-50 on the year.