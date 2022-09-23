Look: Minor Leaguer's Embarrassing Misjudged "Home Run" Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 24: Memphis Redbirds infielder Delvin Pérez (73) celebrates his home run during a MiLB game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Indianapolis Indians on June 24, 2022 at Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We sometimes see players misjudge balls they hit, thinking they are going to be home runs when in reality they wind up being doubles.

Memphis Redbirds infielder Delvin Perez took things to an extreme though tonight when he "pimped" a relatively routine flyout to left field.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth against Gwinnett, Perez flied out to left field. Off the bat, it might have looked like he got enough of it, but the wind kept it in the yard.

As a result, Perez wound up full on trotting around the bases, all the while thinking he homered. Meanwhile, the ball was safely in the left fielder's glove.

That's embarrassing. The good news for Perez is his team won anyway, so it's not like he cost them a victory.

He's going to hear about this miscue from his teammates though, no doubt about it.