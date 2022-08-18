Look: MLB Announcer Suffers A Crazy Injury
We've seen plenty of injuries take place during Major League Baseball games.
But have you ever seen an MLB announcer get injured riding down a slide at a ballpark?
Well, you have now.
A member of the Dodgers broadcast suffered an extremely unlucky injury while riding down the Brewers' famous ballpark slide in Milwaukee.
It's a truly insane video.
That slide landing zone is pretty wild. Maybe the Brewers should look into that moving forward.
Hopefully there aren't any lawsuits coming.