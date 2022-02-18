Look: MLB Announces League Is Postponing Spring Training Games

With so much uncertainty regarding the MLB season, the league has announced that spring training games will be postponed through early March.

The earliest that a spring training game can be played is now March 5th.

MLB: “We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 18, 2022

The MLB has been in a lockout for the last couple of months as the owners and players have been unable to come to an agreement.

The two sides have met several times since the lockout, but they still aren’t close to a deal. Their most recent meeting was on Thursday which ended up only lasting 15 minutes.

Even though that meeting was short, the two sides are expected to meet on Monday.

MLB and players union will meet Monday. Urgency is felt. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2022

With spring training already delayed, t’s no surprise that both the players and owners are feeling the pressure.

The season is scheduled to start on March 31st but if the two sides can’t come to a deal, that date will have to be pushed back.

How Monday’s meeting goes could go a long way in terms of ironing out a deal.