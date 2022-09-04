Look: MLB Catcher Narrowly Avoids Horrific On-Deck Injury

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins came inches away from a devastating accident unfolding in their on-deck circle.

During Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox, outfielder Gilberto Celestino took a practice swing before his turn at the plate. He apparently didn't notice teammate Gary Sanchez walking right by him.

Had Celestino started his swing a fraction of a second later, his bat might have struck Sanchez in the face. The catcher luckily avoided any contact.

Next time, Sanchez will probably think twice about walking in front of a player with a bat. Celestino, meanwhile, will hopefully check his surroundings before taking a hack.

Despite the scary close call, the Twins ended the week on a high note. They earned a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox to gain sole possession of second place in the American League Central. They can finish the day in a first-place tie if the Cleveland Guardians lose to the Seattle Mariners.

Minnesota will host a huge three-game series against Cleveland starting Friday and play five road games against the Guardians the following week. Those matchups could go a long way toward determining the division winner.