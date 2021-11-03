Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series.

Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 6. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.

With a 6-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning, Braves star Freddie Freeman came to the plate. He crushed a monster home run, but all Braves fans could talk about was Joe Buck’s call.

The longtime MLB and NFL play-by-play man suggested that could be Freeman’s final at-bat in a Braves uniform. Needless to say, fans were not happy.

“Joe Buck, when a man hits a homer in a series-clinching game, that’s NOT the time to speculate on his contract situation,” one person on social media said.

“Thanks for dumping on Freeman’s big moment, Joe. After the last out, Buck is gonna say something like ‘before a work stoppage that might cancel the 2022 season, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions!”’ said another fan.

Other fans decided to use a few gifs to show their frustration.

No matter how the information was delivered, the message was clear: Braves fans don’t want to hear about Freeman’s run with the team coming to an end – especially not when the team could be clinching a World Series win.