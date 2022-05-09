Look: MLB Legend's Statue Features 'Embarrassing' Mistake

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Mets' recently-unveiled Tom Seaver statue features an "embarrassing" error, according to man who sculpted it.

Recently, a reader of Paul Lukas' Uni Watch named Steve Dodell sent in a photo of the back of the Seaver statue. He pointed out to Lukas that the late pitcher's trademark No. 41 doesn't look quite right.

"On the back of the statue, the “4” in Seaver’s familiar No. 41 is wrong — it doesn’t have the little stub extending off the right side of the numeral," Lukas wrote.

In the tweets below, you can see the stub in the "4" correctly placed on the front of the statue. If you click on Lukas' post, there's a photo of the mistake on the back.

William Behrends, the North Carolina-based sculptor who put together the work, spoke with Lukas about how the error came to be, calling it "embarrassing."

That clay model, I worked on that for about 10 and a half months. I laid out the torso, laid out the the uniform, and blocked in the letters. At an early stage, I know I had that little stub on the “4.” But during the process of adjusting the model, you take things off and rebuild them elsewhere. So those numbers were probably built and rebuilt five or six times in the process. And in the later part of the process, I clearly was not thinking about the number — I was thinking about other things, and I just missed it. It’s embarrassing.

We can't blame Behrends for being a perfectionist and being unhappy with himself for not getting this detail correct.

However, at the end of the day, the statue is still "magnificent" as Dodell puts it, and has already brought Mets fans great joy in the month it has been up.