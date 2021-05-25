The Spun

Look: MLB’s New Local Market Hats Are Getting Crushed

The Houston Astros field on MLB opening day.HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 02: A general view of the Opening Day logo at Minute Maid Park before the game between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles on April 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, MLB unveiled a new collection of “Local Edition” hats designed to pay homage to the cities and surrounding areas for all 30 franchises.

To put it mildly, the hats are not aesthetically pleasing. Featuring area codes for each team and decals that provide local flavor (a trolley for San Francisco, a shamrock for Chicago etc.), they are cluttered and tacky looking.

Surely someone will buy these hats, but we’re not sure why. The reaction to them on social media is resoundingly negative.

That’s just a fraction of what people are saying.

In our opinion, whenever MLB comes out with a new hat style, at least a few of them will look good. With this latest batch, they are all ugly.

Someone should have taken this design back to the drawing board.


