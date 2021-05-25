Look: MLB’s New Local Market Hats Are Getting Crushed

On Tuesday, MLB unveiled a new collection of “Local Edition” hats designed to pay homage to the cities and surrounding areas for all 30 franchises.

To put it mildly, the hats are not aesthetically pleasing. Featuring area codes for each team and decals that provide local flavor (a trolley for San Francisco, a shamrock for Chicago etc.), they are cluttered and tacky looking.

Surely someone will buy these hats, but we’re not sure why. The reaction to them on social media is resoundingly negative.

There is a lot going on with some of these local market hats but I think my favorite detail is the range in area code representation—7 different ones for the Twins, 8 for the Cubs, 9 for the Braves, and *zero* for the Pirates??? pic.twitter.com/G0kKXp5TE3 — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) May 25, 2021

Happy to see the MLB Local Edition hats inspiring furious debates in 30 MLB markets about regional identity and iconography. Welcome to what every single day is like on NYC Resident twitter. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 25, 2021

The MLB City Connect hats are variations on this theme. pic.twitter.com/bDJOjkfzB1 — Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) May 25, 2021

FOUR out of the five California MLB teams have a taco on the back of them. FOUR! if you’re going to make Clip Art-ass hats, at least mix it up a bit than having a crunchy taco four of five times https://t.co/LFKWf60r8G — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 25, 2021

These are the worst hats in MLB history https://t.co/O0mXUhfb90 — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) May 25, 2021

The new MLB hats are the Extra Innings Rule of headwear — Russell Steinberg (@Russ_Steinberg) May 25, 2021

They Put a Hat On A HAT LMFAO pic.twitter.com/313u99yOdL — MLB Update (@MLBNewsRumor) May 25, 2021

Every single New ERA MLB local hat is ATROCIOUS. pic.twitter.com/1f2dnZPxdw — Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) May 25, 2021

That’s just a fraction of what people are saying.

In our opinion, whenever MLB comes out with a new hat style, at least a few of them will look good. With this latest batch, they are all ugly.

Someone should have taken this design back to the drawing board.