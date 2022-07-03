Look: MLB Pitcher Has Controversial Take On Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field has lasted over a century. From its ivy-covered outfield wall to manually-operated scoreboard, the Chicago Cubs' home is one of the most iconic stadiums in sports.

Josh Winckowski, however, is not impressed.

Per MLive's Chris Cotillo, the Boston Red Sox rookie gave a lackluster review of Wrigley Field following Saturday night's start.

"A little underwhelming," Winckowski said. "Fenway has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard."

For its rebuttal, the Cubs' official Twitter page posted a photo of a man drinking beer out of a shoe.

Perhaps Winckowski got spoiled after making his first three career starts at Fenway Park, MLB's only venue older than Wrigley. The Green Monster certainly makes his new home one of MLB's most unique parks.

Even if he wasn't dazzled by Wrigley Field, Winckowski can still remember his first appearance there somewhat fondly. He allowed two runs (one earned) over six strong innings with a career-high six strikeouts.

But unfortunately for the Red Sox, Winckowski got to witness one of Wrigley's time-honored traditions when fans sang "Go Cubs Go" following Saturday's 3-1 win.