Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive

Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night.

During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive.

Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens managed to walk off the field on his own two feet. He did, however, have a noticeable bump on his head.

The crowd at Busch Stadium applauded Stephens as he walked off the field.

Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that Stephens is "aware" and will undergo some tests.

"He's aware and everything but he's going to have to go to the hospital and get some tests," Snitker said, via ESPN. "It's always scary when you see somebody get hit in the head, the face. That's probably the most sickening thing you can witness in a game."

In 32 appearances this season, Stephens has a 3.89 ERA with 43 strikeouts.

Stephens might have to miss time due to Friday's incident. Hopefully, he avoided a serious injury.