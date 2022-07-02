Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit With Line Drive

TORONTO, ON - JULY 30: The Toronto Blue Jays line up behind a 'Home' sign to commemorate their first home game in Toronto this season prior to a MLB game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on July 30, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays had a pitcher's worst nightmare this Saturday afternoon.

Gausman was struck in the lower leg/ankle area by a line drive off Wando Franco's bat - clocking in at 100 MPH - in Game 1 of a double-header between the Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Toronto pitcher attempted to field the ball after he was struck, but couldn't put much weight on his leg and eventually went to the ground.

Gausman left the game moments later. Franco, meanwhile, was thrown out at first after Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno fielded the ricocheted ball and threw it to first in time.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Gausman suffered a significant injury.

The AL East ballclub announced just moments ago that Gausman has a right ankle contusion. His x-rays came back negative.

"UPDATE: RHP Kevin Gausman was removed from today's game with a right ankle contusion. He underwent X-rays and they came back negative," the team announced.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, currently trail the Rays 6-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning.