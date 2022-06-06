Look: MLB Star Furious Over Rays Players' Pride Uniform Decision

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JUNE 04: A detail of the Tampa Bay Rays pride burst logo celebrating Pride Month during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Tropicana Field on June 04, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Five Tampa Bay Rays players reportedly refused to wear a Pride Month-themed hat and ripped the pride burst logo off their jerseys this weekend.

"So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here," pitcher Jason Adam said, according to Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

"But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe - not that they look down on anybody or think differently - it's just that maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It's no different."

Adam was one of five players to not wear the apparel. He was joined by Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson.

St. Louis Cardinals star pitcher Jack Flaherty reacted to the decision on Twitter.

"absolute joke," he tweeted.

Flaherty, who was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2019, is currently working his way back from injury.