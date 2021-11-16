Look: MLB Star Spotted On Capitol Hill On Tuesday

Just a few weeks ago, star pitcher Max Scherzer did everything possible to help the Los Angeles Dodgers move on in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as the Atlanta Braves were just too much. After taking a few weeks away from the game, Scherzer was back in the headlines on Tuesday afternoon.

However, this has nothing to do with baseball – well, maybe not. Earlier today, Scherzer was spotted at Capitol Hill. When asked what he was doing there, though, the star pitcher preferred not to reveal too much.

“FYI, Max Scherzer is on Capitol Hill, wouldn’t say why he’s here, just said, ‘just talking,'” political reporter Frank Thorp V said.

FYI, Max Scherzer is on Capitol Hill, wouldn’t say why he’s here, just said, “just talking.” pic.twitter.com/isTIav3YzH — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 16, 2021

It’s unclear what he plans to talk about on Capitol Hill this week, but he’s clearly all business.

As for Scherzer’s prowess on the mound, he might be taking home some hardware in the near future. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball will announce the Cy Young awards. Scherzer is a finalist in the National League along with Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and Philadelphia Phillies standout Zack Wheeler.