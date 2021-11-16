The Spun

Look: MLB Star Spotted On Capitol Hill On Tuesday

MLB: AUG 04 Astros at DodgersLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 04: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a pitch during the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 4, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, star pitcher Max Scherzer did everything possible to help the Los Angeles Dodgers move on in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as the Atlanta Braves were just too much. After taking a few weeks away from the game, Scherzer was back in the headlines on Tuesday afternoon.

However, this has nothing to do with baseball – well, maybe not. Earlier today, Scherzer was spotted at Capitol Hill. When asked what he was doing there, though, the star pitcher preferred not to reveal too much.

“FYI, Max Scherzer is on Capitol Hill, wouldn’t say why he’s here, just said, ‘just talking,'” political reporter Frank Thorp V said.

It’s unclear what he plans to talk about on Capitol Hill this week, but he’s clearly all business.

As for Scherzer’s prowess on the mound, he might be taking home some hardware in the near future. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball will announce the Cy Young awards. Scherzer is a finalist in the National League along with Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes and Philadelphia Phillies standout Zack Wheeler.

