Look: MLB The Show 22 Reveals Its Cover Athlete

MLB The Show has a new cover athlete for 2022 and it shouldn’t be a surprise to any baseball fan.

Angels pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani will be on the cover for the game which will be released on April. 5.

Ohtani was arguably the best player in baseball this season even though the Angels didn’t make the playoffs.

He was the unanimous AL MVP this past season and also won the AP Male Athlete of the Year.

Ohtani finished the 2021 season with 46 home runs and 100 RBI’s on 138 total hits. He also did all of that while only playing in 126 games.

Pitching-wise, Ohtani started 23 games and went 9-2 overall with a 3.18 ERA, and had 156 strikeouts.

This likely won’t be the last time he’ll be on the cover since he’s only to continue to get better. He’ll be tasked with helping the Angels get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.