Look: MLB Umpire Is Going Viral For His 'Perfect Game'

(Photo by Getty Images)

MLB fans watching Game 2 of the World Series probably didn't realize they witnessed a perfect game.

Neither Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez nor Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler accomplished the sacred feat during Saturday's 5-2 Astros triumph. Instead, umpire Pat Hoberg called a perfect game behind home plate.

According to Umpire Scorecards, Hoberg correctly called all 89 balls and 40 strikes throughout the evening.

While onlookers typically only ascribe clutchness to athletes, San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria praised Hoberg as "the best all year" who "showed up when it mattered."

The numbers back up that assertion. In all games tracked by Umpire Scorecards, Hoberg has the highest accuracy rating at 95.5 percent.

MLB fans may have never heard of Hoberg before his flawless World Series debut, but that speaks to how good he is at his job. Umpires usually only get discussed when they make questionable calls.

Who needs robot umps when we have Pat Hoberg?