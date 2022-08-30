Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Tonight With Apparent Injury

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 27: A general view during the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on April 27, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Veteran MLB umpire Marvin Hudson left tonight's Giants-Padres game early after an unfortunate moment.

Hudson, who was working behind the plate at Oracle Park, slipped and fell as he was moving into position on a foul pop-up off the bat of San Francisco's Tommy La Stella in the bottom of the first inning.

Hudson went to the ground awkwardly and was tended to by medical staff. Thankfully, he was able to leave the field under his own power.

However, Hudson had to be replaced behind the dish by John Tumpane.

Hudson, 58, has worked as a National League umpire since 2004. In that time, he's called the 2016 and 2020 World Series, seven National League Championship Series, a pair of All-Star Games and the World Baseball Classic in 2009 and 2013.

Hopefully Hudson avoided any real injury tonight and will be able to get back on the field tomorrow.