Look: MLB Umpire Makes 'Worst Call Of The Season'

During this Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made arguably the worst call of the 2022 season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Wendelstedt called Tigers catcher Eric Haase out on strikes. However, the 3-2 pitch wasn't anywhere close to the strike zone.

Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer's 3-2 pitch was legitimately below Haase's knees. That didn't stop Wendelstedt from making this horrendous call.

Unsurprisingly, the fans at Comerica Park were frustrated with this call.

Here's what many are calling the worst call of the season:

One of the announcers couldn't believe what he just saw, saying "That not close, I'm sorry."

After the game is over, Wendelstedt should have to explain what he saw during this at-bat.

The Twins currently hold a commanding 6-1 lead over the Tigers.