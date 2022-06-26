Look: MLB World Celebrating Derek Jeter On Sunday

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter turned 48 years old on Sunday.

One of MLB's greatest shortstops recorded 3,465 hits over his Hall of Fame career. The 14-time All-Star led the Yankees to five World Series championships with the most postseason hits (200) in MLB history.

The Players' Tribune, which Jeter founded after retiring in 2014, celebrated him with some old phots.

Other fans also sent The Captain well wishes on Twitter.

Jeter might have already felt old this week before celebrating his birthday.

On Wednesday, Jeter Downs made his MLB debut. The 23-year-old Boston Red Sox shortstop is named after the Yankees icon.

The Yankees will look to gift No. 2 with some offense after getting no-hit by the Houston Astros on Saturday. While they haven't made the World Series since Jeter ended his 20-year career, all in pinstripes, they're cruising toward an October run with an MLB-best 52-20 record.

Happy birthday, Jeter.