Look: MLB World Furious Today With Ball Theft Video

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Catching a baseball from an MLB player can be considered a life-changing moment for a kid. Unfortunately, one child at a Washington Nationals game had that moment taken away from her by a much older fan.

On Sept. 1, a video of a fan stealing a souvenir from a kid surfaced on Twitter.

The initial caption for video said: "Grown man steals baseball from little girl. @Nationals can you get Joey Meneses to sign a baseball and send it to my daughter?"

It took a few days, but this video is now going viral on social media. People are understandably mad that an adult stole a baseball that was clearly intended for the young fan.

"See, it’s ok for someone to tell dude he’s dead wrong," ESPN's Ryan Clark tweeted. "I know you’re supposed to let things go that done involve you, but I don’t puke have had to say something. Just call me 'that guy' if I’m wrong, but c’mon!"

"I don't normally advocate violence but this dude deserves a punch in the face," one fan said.

"Screw this guy," another fan wrote.

Hopefully, the Nationals find a way to make this situation right - albeit they're not to blame here.