Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager.

The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues.

It's unclear when La Russa will be back.

"Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians. His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations," the White Sox announced.

Our thoughts are with La Russa's friends and family members right now.

"Wishing TLR the best," one fan wrote.

"Hope Tony is okay," one fan added.

"All y'all celebrating in this thread need to reevaluate what decisions in life led you to become so miserable," another fan added.

"Look… I remember how stressful it was (for the team and the fans) when Tito was dealing with all his health issues. Don’t want the White Sox to win but I hope nothing too serious is going on, health-wise," one fan added.

Get well soon, Tony.