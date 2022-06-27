Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level.

In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is.

On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the AL Central franchise for the same position at LSU.

Kendall Rogers reported the news.

An MLB coach leaving his team for a similar position at the college baseball level is a pretty big stunner.

It's a big loss for the Twins, but a massive hire for the LSU Tigers baseball program.

Johnson is expected to remain with the Twins through the Cleveland series, before departing for Baton Rouge.

The 2022 college baseball season just wrapped up on Sunday, with Ole Miss winning the national championship.