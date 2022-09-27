Look: MLB World Reacts To Aaron Judge Outfit News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge has had cameras following his every move as he chases American League home run history.

On Monday night, some of the flashbulbs captured the New York Yankees superstar arriving for the team's game in Toronto sporting a "New York or Nowhere" hooded sweatshirt.

Considering Judge turned down the Yankees' contract offer before the season and is set to cash in in a major way in free agency, his outfit choice sparked tons of reaction.

Plenty of it was from Mets fans hopeful that their team can poach the slugging outfielder.

Judge failed to homer in the Yankees' 3-2 extra-inning loss last night. He's still one dinger away from tying Roger Maris' team and AL home run record of 61.

Judge will try to equal Maris again tonight in Toronto. The Yankees are also still looking to close out the AL East and have a magic number of two, so a win over the Blue Jays would automatically wrap up the division.