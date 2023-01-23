Look: MLB World Reacts To Angels Sale Decision

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't selling the team after all.

Last August, Moreno said the organization will begin to evaluate a future sale. On Monday, the team revealed that Moreno is ending that process to remain the MLB franchise's owner.

"During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience," Moreno said.

The Angels have made the playoffs once in the last 13 seasons despite rostering two generational talents. Mike Trout has yet to win a playoff game in his 12-year career, and two-way star Shohei Ohtani could sign elsewhere next offseason.

Some Angels fans are disappointed in Moreno's decision, and many around the MLB world wonder how his announcement will affect Ohtani's free-agency choice.

"Shohei Ohtani’s free agency next offseason just got a little more interesting," Newsday's Tim Healey wrote.

"Shohei Ohtani will be an ex-Angel soon," SNY's Danny Abriano predicted. "Whether it happens at the deadline (if they’re smart enough to not lose him for nothing) or this offseason is the only question remaining."

"Speaking for the majority of the Angels fan base I am extremely disappointed in this decision," Angels Nation Talk wrote. "Arte needs to leave and this is an almost guarantee Ohtani will be gone."

"You’ve gotta be kidding me," an Angels fan said.

"Today is a sad day," NFL Network's Kendell Hollowell wrote. "Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Angels fans deserve better."

While Moreno is willing to spend more than some owners, that money hasn't always gone to good use. Albert Pujols declined on their payroll, and Anthony Rendon hasn't stayed healthy since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in 2020.

The Angels suffered their seventh straight losing season when going 73-89 in 2022 despite receiving 40 home runs from Trout alongside excellent hitting and pitching from Ohtani. The pressure is on Moreno and the team's front office to bring those stars to the postseason, or else they'll have to consider trading Ohtani during the season.

Los Angeles acquired pitcher Tyler Anderson, outfielder Hunter Renfroe, and infielder Brandon Drury in hopes of reversing the organization's misfortunes in 2023.