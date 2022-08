COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening.

Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game.

Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Yankees fell to the Red Sox on "Sunday Night Baseball."

Boston took the weekend series.