Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy.

John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves.

The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Wearing sunglasses and flip-flops, Daly went to the mound and, without any hesitation, fired a ball over home plate.

Even if the catcher needed to frame the pitch inside the strike zone, Daly's heater impressed viewers on social media.

The strong pitching has continued throughout the evening. Cardinals southpaw Jordan Montgomery has thrown six scoreless innings and counting as St. Louis looks to preserve a 1-0 lead.

The NL Central leaders have two excellent relievers in Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos, but maybe they should consider giving Daly a save opportunity.