Look: MLB World Reacts To Vin Scully Wife Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Vin Scully was a legend, both inside and outside of the broadcasting booth.

The longtime MLB announcer died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced.

Tributes for Scully have been pouring in since then.

Few, though, are better than this.

That is just an all-time photo.

"My man," one fan tweeted.

"Vin had that dawg in him," another fan joked.

"I had seen my grandpa wink like this to my grandma while making some sexual innuendo or joke more times than I can count so I absolutely adore this picture," another fan admitted.

"I love this so much! Vin's wink," one fan added.

Rest in peace, Vin.