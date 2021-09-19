Look: Mookie Betts Had Awesome Moment With Reds Fan Today

We hear a lot about fans behaving poorly, but every so often you get an exchange like the one Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had with a Reds supporter in Cincinnati today.

During this afternoon’s game, 26-year-old Reds rookie outfielder TJ Friedly hit his first career home run. Even though he played for the opposing team, Betts made sure to take care of the former undrafted free agent.

Betts called out to the Reds fan who caught Friedl’s milestone hit, asking for the ball. The fan obliged, and Betts returned the souvenir to the Cincinnati dugout so Friedl could have it.

For his cooperation, the Reds fan received an authentic Mookie Betts bat in return.

AND the follow-up: Betts brought the fan a bat! pic.twitter.com/UGPEDhLZTG — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 19, 2021

You love to see this. In addition to being an incredible ballplayer, Betts by all accounts is also a good dude.

All the parties involved here deserve props: Betts for his generosity, the fan for being a good sport, and Friedl for living out a dream.