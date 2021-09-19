The Spun

Look: Mookie Betts Had Awesome Moment With Reds Fan Today

Mookie Betts sits on the bench in his Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 24: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to a Cactus League spring training game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch on February 24, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

We hear a lot about fans behaving poorly, but every so often you get an exchange like the one Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had with a Reds supporter in Cincinnati today.

During this afternoon’s game, 26-year-old Reds rookie outfielder TJ Friedly hit his first career home run. Even though he played for the opposing team, Betts made sure to take care of the former undrafted free agent.

Betts called out to the Reds fan who caught Friedl’s milestone hit, asking for the ball. The fan obliged, and Betts returned the souvenir to the Cincinnati dugout so Friedl could have it.

For his cooperation, the Reds fan received an authentic Mookie Betts bat in return.

You love to see this. In addition to being an incredible ballplayer, Betts by all accounts is also a good dude.

All the parties involved here deserve props: Betts for his generosity, the fan for being a good sport, and Friedl for living out a dream.

