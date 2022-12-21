Look: New York Yankees Announce Their New Captain

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees greets Aaron Judge #99 before Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images) New York Yankees/Getty Images

The New York Yankees already gave Aaron Judge the massive free agent deal he was looking for earlier this offseason.

On Tuesday morning, they gave him the title of captain. The 2022 American League MVP is now the 16th captain in franchise history and the first since Derek Jeter.

New York announced the honor at the press conference officially confirming Judge's new nine-year, $360 million contract.

In what might be the greatest bet on oneself in sports history, Judge hit an AL-record 62 home runs and won the MVP Award in 2022 after rejecting New York's seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer last offseason.

In doing so, he earned himself almost $150 million more in the bank and the prestigious distinction of being a Yankee captain. Besides Jeter, other franchise legends who have served as captain include Don Mattingly, Ron Guidry, Lou Gehrig, Willie Randolph, Thurman Munson and Babe Ruth.

The only thing Judge still has to cross off his list is winning a championship in pinstripes. The Yankees have been to the ALCS three times in the last six seasons, but have been unable to get past the Houston Astros on each occasion.