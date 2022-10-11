Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Aaron Judge News

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Cole Burston/Getty Images

Tom Brady broke out a special guest on this week's edition of his "Let's Go" podcast.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge appeared on the podcast with Brady and Jim Gray before the start of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

Judge is coming off his best season as a pro, in which he set the American League single-season home run record with 62 and established himself as the favorite for the MVP award.

It seems like the Brady-Judge podcast collaboration is a polarizing move, based off fan reaction.

While Judge and the Yankees prepare to face the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx tonight (7:37 p.m. ET, TBS), Brady and his 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team have a road trip to Pittsburgh on tap for this weekend.

It is critical for the Bucs to stack wins over the Steelers and Panthers in the next two weeks, because their schedule will get much harder as we get into November and December.