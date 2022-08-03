Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts in the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels.

Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have some apologizing to do.

Years ago when he pitched for the Mets, Syndergaard stole Phillie Phanatic's four-wheeler.

He tweeted a gif of the incident on Tuesday night and had the perfect caption: "Well this is awkward."

Well played, Noah. Philadelphia's going to love you.

Though he's not as dominant as he once was for the Mets, Syndergaard put up decent numbers for the Angels this season. He went 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA.

Syndergaard now heads to Philly where's he expected to be the team's No. 3 option in the rotation.

The Angels, meanwhile, received Mickey Moniak and another prospect in return.