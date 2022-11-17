Look: Old NSFW Kate Upton Tweet Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Justin Verlander won his third American League Cy Young award by a unanimous vote on Wednesday night.

Kate Upton, the wife of the Major League Baseball star, is surely very happy with her husband's big achievement.

There are few baseball wives, if any, who are more ride or die than Upton. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue supermodel has gone viral for defending Verlander in the past.

In fact, one of her old, NSFW tweets about Verlander went viral on Wednesday night.

"Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to f--- Justin Verlander?!" she wrote in 2016. "What two writers didn't have him on their ballot?"

Verlander lost out on the 2016 Cy Young Award and Upton was not happy about it.

Sports Illustrated called Upton's tweet the greatest sports tweet in history.

It's hard to argue with that.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe on February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/Getty Images) JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Thankfully, there's probably no complaining in the Verlander household tonight.