Look: Ozzie Guillen Wants To Fight A Longtime MLB Reporter

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Manager Ozzie Guillen #13 of the Chicago White Sox talks with reporters before a game against the Oakland Athletics at U.S. Cellular Field on June 9, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former MLB manager Ozzie Guillen and longtime baseball writer Jon Heyman have been going back-and-forth on Twitter today.

It all started when Heyman responded to Guillen's critique of White Sox manager Tony La Russa yesterday. Guillen, who once managed Chicago, called La Russa "Rick Renteria with credentials."

"Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show," Heyman wrote.

What followed was Guillen calling out Heyman as a "[jealous]" man who "lies about stories." He then said Heyman had made it personal with him so he was doing the same.

Guillen, who has never been one to pull punches or back down, also challenged Heyman to a boxing match.

"Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let's settle it," Guillen said. "Let's raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer."

Heyman is not going to take Guillen up on his offer to fight, but that doesn't make this feud any less entertaining.

Even if it's not in the ring, maybe they will spar on the air at some point.