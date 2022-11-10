Look: Photo Of Derek Jeter's House For-Sale Goes Viral

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Yankees legend Derek Jeter has placed his lakefront castle in New York on the auction block, according to multiple reports.

Jeter is reportedly seeking a minimum of $6.5 million for his mansion. The property is reportedly only 50 miles from Manhattan in Orange County.

Tiedemann Castle comes with a waterfall that flows into a lagoon. It also has a boat house, boat dock and infinity pool.

Overall, this house holds 24 rooms. There are multiple entertainment rooms, a billiards room and a bar.

Here's the photo of Jeter's castle:

Sports fans are understandably in awe of Jeter's house.

"If I won the power ball last night I would buy it right away," one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, "They weren’t lying when they said castle."

Jeter spent his summers at this mansion in New York. It has been on and off the market for the past few years.

The deadline for people to submit a bid on Tiedemann Castle is Dec. 15.