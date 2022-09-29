Look: Poll Reveals MLB's Most "Intimidating" Playoff Stadium

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: A detail of the sun shinning through the facade atop the stadium as the New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers during Game Two of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will once again host postseason baseball this October.

Based on a poll released by The Athletic, some players probably aren't eager to visit Yankee Stadium.

Among the nearly 200 anonymous players surveyed, 43% identified the Bronx ballpark as the "most intimidating atmosphere" during the playoffs. Dodger Stadium placed second with 13.8% of the vote, followed by 10% going to the Houston Astros' Minute Maid Park.

One player touted Yankee Stadium's "historical element." The original park opened in 1922 before unveiling a refurbished stadium in the same location in 2010.

Another person noted that Yankees fans won't even hesitate to turn on their own underperforming players.

"Those guys are the most ruthless fan base ever," the player said. "Those guys are mean. They don’t care who you are. Even if you are the home team, they hate you. I think (Joey) Gallo can attest to that."

The Athletic also noted that multiple players "took issue" with the question's phrasing, insisting they're not intimidated by any road atmosphere.

"It’s not so much intimidating, but New York is always just different," another player said.

The Yankees clinched the American League East and are poised to enter the playoffs with the AL's second-best record behind the Astros. That means they'll hold home-field advantage in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

Before the playoffs start, Yankee Stadium will be explosive Friday night with Aaron Judge looking to take sole possession of the AL single-season record by hitting his 62nd home run.