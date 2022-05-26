Look: Position Player Threw A 45-MPH Pitch Today

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukke brewers on August 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 7-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Since the Chicago Cubs' pitching staff had no answer for the Cincinnati Reds' offense this afternoon, Andrelton Simmons was allowed to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Cubs this past offseason to address their need at shortstop. However, it appears he can fill multiple roles.

Even though Simmons didn't have a very productive afternoon on the mound, he did get Kyle Farmer to whiff on a 45 mph pitch.

Farmer had two home runs on the day, and clearly, he was looking for a third during this at-bat.

On the very next pitch, Simmons nearly hit Farmer in the head with a 78 mph fastball. It wasn't intentional though.

In just one inning, Simmons gave up five runs on five hits.

Hopefully for Simmons' sake, he won't be asked to pitch again this season.